Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Suspect Santosh Jadhav tells Pune cops he was in Gujarat on day of killing

When queried on this information, Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh said Jadhav's 'version' of being in Gujarat and not in Punjab at the time of the killing was being verified. Jadhav, in his statement, has said he was in a hotel near Mundra Port in Gujarat on May 29

Sidhu Moose Wala. Pic/Official Instagram account

Santosh Jadhav, suspect in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's killing has told police he was in Gujarat and not in Punjab on the day the latter was gunned down, a senior official said. Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29.

"That is his (Jadhav's) version. We have sent a team to Gujarat to verify that claim," the SP said. Jadhav and one Navnath Suryawanshi, alleged members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were arrested from Gujarat on June 12 and then brought to Pune. Meanwhile, in action against Jadhav and his operations, the Pune Rural police have arrested six aides and recovered 13 country-made pistols and eight mobile phones from them, officials said.

They were arrested in an extortion case registered in Narayangoan police station. The case pertains to Jadhav allegedly demanding Rs 50,000 from the owner of a filter water plant in Junnar tehsil and threatening to kill him if the amount was not paid.

When asked if the arrested accused are also part of the Bishnoi gang, the official said all of them were connected to Jadhav, who in turn is associated with the Bishnoi gang. As per Punjab police, Bishnoi has been named as an accused and conspirator in the murder case of the singer.

With inputs from PTI