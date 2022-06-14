Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Haryana police in Maharashtra to question Santosh Jadhav, Mahakal about gangster Vikram Brar

The police have claimed that the duo have alleged connections with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Sidhu Moose Wala. File Pic

A team of Haryana police reached Maharashtra's Pune and questioned Santosh Jadhav, a shooter who was arrested by the Pune police followed by the arrest of his accomplice Siddhesh Kamble alias Mahakal. The police have claimed that the duo have alleged connections with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

A police official told the PTI, "In the murder case of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Santosh Jadhav and Siddhesh Kamble alias Mahakal about gangster Vikram Brar, who is wanted in some cases in Haryana were questioned."

A team led by police inspector Dinesh Chauhan from the Kurukshetra crime branch in Haryana arrived here on Monday and questioned Jadhav and Mahakal, suspects in the case of murder of Moose Wala. Jadhav was arrested by Pune rural police from Bhuj in Gujarat on Sunday.

"Vikram Brar is a wanted accused in Haryana. Since Jadhav and Mahakal were said to be in contact with Brar, we came here to question both the accused to know the whereabouts of Brar," Chauhan said, according to the PTI.

The official said they asked Jadhav about how he and others used to communicate with Brar. "He told us that he used to communicate with Brar through the internet calling (facility), but also said he has not been in touch with Brar of late," the official added.

Bishnoi is currently in the Delhi Police special cell custody and is said to be the mastermind behind the killing of Moose Wala, officials earlier said.

According to the Pune police, Jadhav was nabbed from Gujarat in a matter related to 2021 murder case registered at Manchar police station in Pune. Whereas Mahakal was arrested in a MCOCA case registered against him. He was recently also questioned by the Delhi Police's special cell and Punjab Police in connection with the Moose Wala murder case.

The Mumbai Police had also grilled Mahakal in connection with a threat letter to scriptwriter Salim Khan and his actor-son Salman Khan, sources said.

