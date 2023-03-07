Sidhu Moose Wala's parents sit outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha complex to seek justice for son

Carrying placards, Singh and his wife Charan Kaur sat outside the state assembly. They were accompanied by some senior Punjab Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa

Sidhu Moose Wala. File Pic

The parents of singer Sidhu Mosse Wala, who was shot dead last year, sat on a protest outside the Punjab Assembly complex here on Tuesday seeking justice for their son.

Speaking to reporters, an emotional Balkaur Singh said the masterminds behind his son's murder were still at large. He said nothing concrete has been done by the investigation agencies and demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

Carrying placards, Singh and his wife Charan Kaur sat outside the state assembly. They were accompanied by some senior Punjab Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Mosse Wala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

"I have come here today as we have no other option. For the last 10 months, nothing concrete has been done. Enough time has been given to police and the administration to act.

"But the reality is the (murder) case is being suppressed. Crucial witnesses are being eliminated and nothing is going in our favour. So, we are forced to sit outside the Vidhan Sabha," the singer's father said.

"Till the time, the state assembly is in session, we will sit outside in protest," he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal met Mosse Wala's parents outside the assembly complex and said the AAP government was with them.

"It is your own government, you do not need to sit on any dharna. We will fight your battle," he told Mosse Wala's father, adding that all the culprits, including the masterminds of the crime, will be nabbed.

Talking to reporters, Dhaliwal assured that the case is being investigated fairly.

He said 29 people have so far been arrested in the case, adding that two of the accused were killed in an encounter, while five are to be brought from outside the country for which the state government was already in touch with the Centre and other agencies concerned.

Asked if the ongoing probe was being compromised, Mosse Wala's father earlier said, "Not only is it being influenced, efforts are on to close the case. What is the current status of the investigation?

"A celebrity was murdered triggering worldwide anger, but the Indian government is not listening," he said.

"Only the shooters (involved in the case) have been arrested, but what about the masterminds?" he asked.

When asked if he would demand a CBI probe, Singh replied, "Definitely, it should be done. When nothing has been done so far, only shooters involved have been nabbed... So far only supplementary challans have been presented in this case.

"I have come here because no one is listening to us," he said.

Drawing parallels, an agitated Singh said when a political figure is killed, prompt action is taken and the accused are brought to the book.

"I have submitted a list of people involved in my son's killing to the authorities.

But nothing has happened. I prefer to die on the road seeking justice for my son," he said.

"What action has been taken against (Canada-based gangster who had claimed responsibility for Mosse Wala's killing) Goldy Brar? A red corner notice was issued against him, but what after that?" he asked.

Mosse Wala's father also offered reward money for those giving information about the masterminds behind the killing of the popular singer.

"I have said I would make arrangements for reward money. What pressure is Goldy Brar facing...he is living his life comfortably abroad," he said.

Pointing towards his wife, Singh said, "Both of us are heart patients. If we do not get justice while we are still alive, what is its worth?"

Singh also alleged that he was receiving death threats for pursuing the case.

He added that his family had been cooperating with the administration in probing the case, but they were yet to get any justice.