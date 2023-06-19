Sikkim landslides: Indian Army continues operation, 300 rescued

According to an ANI report that cited an official press release, the troops of the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army provided assistance on the second day on Sunday to 300 stranded tourists amid Sikkim landslide

Indian Army rescues tourists stranded due to landslides and roadblocks that hit Pegong at Mangan district in Gangtok on Saturday. Pic/PTI

The Indian Army continued its rescue operation for the stranded tourists after a bridge was swept away near Chungthang in North Sikkim due to landslides triggered by heavy rains a day earlier in the state, a press release said, news agency ANI reported,

According to an ANI report that cited an official press release, the troops of the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army provided assistance on the second day on Sunday to 300 stranded tourists.

"There was a report of 300 tourists likely to come down from Lachung and Lachen. The troops of Striking Lion Division, Trishakti Corps who had worked relentlessly and assisted tourists on the previous day, were fully geared up for the second day as well," it read, as quoted by ANI.

As per the official release, on Sunday all 300 tourists were assisted to cross over the temporary bridge for further move towards Gangtok.

"On 18 Jun 2023, by 11 AM, all the 300 tourists were assisted to cross over the temporary bridge for the further move towards Gangtok. The tourists were provided food, resting place and medical comfort by the Indian Army troops," it read.

The officials told news agency ANI that a person fell unconscious and the Army Medical team immediately swung into action.

"At 12:15 PM, a person fell unconscious and the Army Medical team immediately swung into action. The patient was immediately evacuated by ambulance and stretcher and taken to the nearest Army Field Hospital for further treatment," officials told ANI.

Heavy rains lashed North Sikkim on June 16.

On June 17, Troops of the Trishakti Corps, the Indian Army, and personnel of the Border Roads Organisation swung into action and worked overnight amid heavy rains to create a temporary crossing over the flash flood area to facilitate the rescue of tourists, the PRO further added.

"The tourists were extended help to cross over the river," it said, adding that efforts are on to restore the road connectivity, while the evacuation of tourists would continue.

(Published with inputs from news agency ANI)