The flash flood in Sikkim has caused severe damage to infrastructure along the highway, making it unsafe for any kind of vehicular movement, officials said

Image used for representational purpose. File photo

Listen to this article Flash flood in North Sikkim, National Highway submerged x 00:00

Authorities in Sikkim on Thursday said that flash flood hit North Sikkim district and submerged the National Highway 10 at Pegong, reported news agency PTI.

Heavy rains lashed North Sikkim on Thursday night which resulted in the overflow of nearby rivers leading to the flash flood that engulfed the highway. Areas such as Lachen and Lachung in North Sikkim have been cut off from the rest of the state due to flash floods, they told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The flash flood has caused severe damage to infrastructure along the highway, making it unsafe for any kind of vehicular movement, officials said. Local authorities are currently assessing the situation and Border Roads Organisation is working to clear the debris and restore normalcy.

However, it is expected to take some time before the highway can be reopened for traffic, they said. The road is also blocked due to landslide at 13th mile and Thulo Khola, Rail khola along JN Road of Gangtok-Nathula route.

All tourist permits have been cancelled for Tsomgo Lake, Baba Mandir, Nathula, and North Sikkim till further notice, they added.

Meanwhile, authorities in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Thursday said that a cattle-rearer duo of father and son died while trying to save their goats stuck in a flooded ravine as cyclone Biparjoy brought heavy rains to several parts of Gujarat. Several parts of Gujarat including Bhavnagar received considerable rain on Thursday as the cyclone made landfall in Kutch district.

Moreover, at least three people were injured in incidents of tree fall in Gujarat’s Devbhoomi Dwarka district as cyclone Biparjoy made landfall with destructive wind speed and incessant rains on Kutch coast on Thursday evening, officials said.

Many trees and electricity poles were uprooted near Jakhau and Mandvi towns in Kutch district while tin sheets used in house construction were blown away. Until 7 pm, there had been no report of death, said Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi. The landfall process of the cyclone started at 4.30 pm and will be completely by midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Dwarka, Okha, Naliya, Bhuj, Porbandar and Kandla along Gujarat coasts received heavy rainfall since Thursday morning. The coastal area witnessed strong winds of up to 50 kmph, the IMD said. “#IAF assets in Op readiness for relief and rescue operations that would follow the landfall of #Cyclonebiparjoy. IAF is committed to assist fellow citizens to tackle contingencies that arise due to the cyclone,” the IAF tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)