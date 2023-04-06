Breaking News
Sikkim: Search called off, no more tourist found

Updated on: 06 April,2023 08:23 AM IST  |  Gangtok
But helpline numbers will remain active for the time being to help tourists get information about their kin, Gangtok district collector Tushar Nikhare said.

Rescue op underway near Nathu La pass, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI


A Sikkim government official Wednesday said it is now “almost certain” that no one is left strapped under the snow at 15th Mile, the site of the devastating avalanche and search operations by the Army and the Border Road teams have been called off.


But helpline numbers will remain active for the time being to help tourists get information about their kin, Gangtok district collector Tushar Nikhare said. The avalanche on Tuesday claimed seven lives and trapped under an estimated 25-30 people along with six vehicles, officials said.


