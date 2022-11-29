Singer Daler Mehndi's farmhouse among three sealed in Gurugram, authorities say constructed illegally

These were unauthorised farmhouses in the reservoir area of the lake. All three farmhouses have been sealed. These were developed in the Aravalli range without any permission, said District Town Planner (DTP) Amit Madholia

Daler Mehndi. File Pic

Authorities sealed three illegally constructed farmhouses, including one belonging to Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi, located near Damdama lake at Sohna on Tuesday, a senior official of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) said.

"These were unauthorised farmhouses in the reservoir area of the lake. All three farmhouses have been sealed. These were developed in the Aravalli range without any permission", said District Town Planner (DTP) Amit Madholia.

The demolition-cum-sealing drive was carried out with the help of police force against three farmhouses in compliance of the NGT orders in Sonya Gosh vs State of Haryana matter.

A team led by DTP Madholia, including ATP Sumeet Malik, Dinesh Singh, Rohan and Shubham carried out the sealing drive in the presence of duty magistrate Lachhiram, Naib Tehsildar, Sohna.

A police team was deployed there led by Sadar Sohna Station House Officer (SHO).

A senior officer of the department confirmed on condition of anonymity that one of the three farmhouses belonged to singer Daler Mehndi. His farmhouse was built on about 1.5 acre land, he added.

