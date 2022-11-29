×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: When we went to file missing complaint on Aug 15, they refused and said she’ll return, says cousin
Mumbai: Passenger bodies to talk to railway minister in Bandra Terminus row
Death on Goa to Mumbai bus leaves police puzzled
Mumbai: Did MIDC give Rs 185-cr contract to blacklisted contractor?
Mumbai: Three held for abducting and robbing men by posing as CBI officers

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Singer Daler Mehndis farmhouse among three sealed in Gurugram authorities say constructed illegally

Singer Daler Mehndi's farmhouse among three sealed in Gurugram, authorities say constructed illegally

Updated on: 29 November,2022 09:56 PM IST  |  Gurugram
PTI |

Top

These were unauthorised farmhouses in the reservoir area of the lake. All three farmhouses have been sealed. These were developed in the Aravalli range without any permission, said District Town Planner (DTP) Amit Madholia

Singer Daler Mehndi's farmhouse among three sealed in Gurugram, authorities say constructed illegally

Daler Mehndi. File Pic


Authorities sealed three illegally constructed farmhouses, including one belonging to Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi, located near Damdama lake at Sohna on Tuesday, a senior official of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) said.


"These were unauthorised farmhouses in the reservoir area of the lake. All three farmhouses have been sealed. These were developed in the Aravalli range without any permission", said District Town Planner (DTP) Amit Madholia.



The demolition-cum-sealing drive was carried out with the help of police force against three farmhouses in compliance of the NGT orders in Sonya Gosh vs State of Haryana matter.


A team led by DTP Madholia, including ATP Sumeet Malik, Dinesh Singh, Rohan and Shubham carried out the sealing drive in the presence of duty magistrate Lachhiram, Naib Tehsildar, Sohna.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Three men nabbed for poaching tiger in Pench Reserve

A police team was deployed there led by Sadar Sohna Station House Officer (SHO).

A senior officer of the department confirmed on condition of anonymity that one of the three farmhouses belonged to singer Daler Mehndi. His farmhouse was built on about 1.5 acre land, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
daler mehndi news india gurugram India news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK