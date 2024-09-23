Breaking News
Updated on: 23 September,2024 06:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

AAI sources from Indore airport

Société Internationale de Télécommunications Aéronautiques (SITA) has partnered with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to introduce its Smart Path technology at nine major airports across the country.


The collaboration is part of the DigiYatra initiative, a program launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) aimed at revolutionising the passenger experience through digital innovation.



"The partnership will see the implementation of SITA's state-of-the-art solutions, including the Smart Path biometric technology, Passenger Flow Management (PFM), and Face Pods. These technologies are designed to provide contactless and paperless travel experiences, reducing waiting times at airports and improving operational efficiency," said a statement from SITA.


"The initial rollout will take place at airports in Visakhapatnam, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Indore, Raipur, Bagdogra, Patna, Goa (Dabolim), and Coimbatore," the statement added.

An aviation industry analyst, on condition of anonymity, told mid-day, "SITA’s Smart Path technology will enable passengers to move through various checkpoints using biometric verification, ensuring a seamless and contact-free journey from check-in to boarding. The initiative is expected to significantly enhance passenger convenience, offering a modern travel experience that minimises physical interactions and streamlines processes across these airports."

Sumesh Patel, President, Asia Pacific, SITA, said, "With a focus on delivering Digital Travel, improving airport efficiency, and future-proofing operations with smart, agile solutions, India has a unique opportunity to revolutionize its airports with truly world-class infrastructure. It is vital in this connected era that travel across the globe is as seamless as possible, and we are ready to help India continue to innovate in their digitalisation efforts with SITA technology as the DigiYatra initiative spreads across India."

Sources from AAI also confirmed the development with mid-day and shared an image from the Indore Airport unit.

