Six apprehended for murder of Delhi BJP's Kisan Morcha leader in Bindapur

Six people, including two juveniles, were apprehended in connection with the killing of Kisan Morcha leader of the Delhi BJP Surendra Matiala in Dwarka's Bindapur area, police said on Saturday.

One of them, identified as Yogesh (30), a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana, was among the two shooters who killed Matiala, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

A weapon has been recovered from his possession, police said, adding that the five others were booked under criminal conspiracy charge.

According to the police, the shooter was associated with fugitive gangster Kapil Sangwan.

Matiala was shot dead in the Bindapur area on April 14. He was sitting in his office at the time of the incident.

