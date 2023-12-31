Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Six dead in Maharashtra hand glove factory fire dousing operation underway

Six dead in Maharashtra hand glove factory fire, dousing operation underway

Updated on: 31 December,2023 08:47 AM IST  |  Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
ANI

Top

When we reached the incident site, the entire factory was on fire.

Six dead in Maharashtra hand glove factory fire, dousing operation underway

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Six dead in Maharashtra hand glove factory fire, dousing operation underway
x
00:00

At least six people were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a hand glove manufacturing company in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the early hours of Sunday, officials said. According to Fire department officials, the blaze erupted around 02:15 am at the factory in Waluj MIDC area.


"We received a call at 2:15 a.m. When we reached the incident site, the entire factory was on fire. Locals informed us that six people were trapped inside. Our officers entered and the bodies of six people have been recovered," Mohan Mungse, a fire officer, told ANI.


"Extinguishing work is currently in progress," he added. Earlier, locals claimed at least five workers were trapped inside the building. Officials with the fire department later confirmed the deaths of six people in the fire incident.


Workers said that the company was closed, and they were sleeping when the fire broke out. "10-15 workers were sleeping inside the building when the fire broke out. Some managed to escape, but at least five were trapped inside," one of the workers had told ANI.

Meanwhile, dousing operations are ongoing, and the exact cause behind the fire is not ascertained yet. More details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news Mumbai Fire Brigade

