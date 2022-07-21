Breaking News
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar dissolves all departments, cells of NCP
NEET row: Two more arrested for 'forcing girl students to remove innerwear' to appear in exam
Mumbai: Three years on, Charni Road station to get second FOB back
Mumbai: Sea-facing is passe, illegal homes come up in water
Mumbai: Now, BMC decides to clean up nullah water
Home > News > India News > Article > Six Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy

Six Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy

Updated on: 21 July,2022 04:21 PM IST  |  Rameswaram
PTI |

Top

The six had set sail on Wednesday

Six Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested six Indian fishermen from here for alleged maritime boundary violation, officials said on Thursday.

The six had set sail on Wednesday.

They were picked up by the Lankan navy late last night for alleged violation of maritime boundary while fishing in the Palk Strait region, they said.


One boat was also detained. The fishermen were taken to Thalaimannar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india tamil nadu sri lanka

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK