Six killed as dumper truck hits van in Madhya Pradesh

Three persons died on the spot, and two others succumbed later

20 were injured in the accident. Representation Pic/istock

Six persons, including three women, were killed and nearly 20 others injured after a dumper truck hit a van in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Tuesday morning, officials said. The incident took place at around 5 am near Jawaharpura village when a group of persons was returning from a marriage function, Bhind district Superintendent of Police (SP) Asit Yadav said.

Some of the persons were sitting in the van and others standing on a road when suddenly a speeding dumper truck hit them and their vehicle, the SP said. Three persons died on the spot, and two others succumbed later. One more person succumbed to injuries on way to hospital, taking the death toll to six, including three women, while 20 persons were injured, Bhind Collector Sanjeev Shrivastava said. The speeding dumper truck crashed into the van probably while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle, he said.

