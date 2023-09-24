Breaking News
Maharashtra: Teenager dies trying to dodge cops; doctors say heart attack
Mumbai: Renowned psychiatrist dies in Dadar building fire
Thane: Two dead, six injured in Ulhasnagar plant blast
Passenger train catches fire near Valsad, no casulties
Mumbai: Soon, all public bathrooms to get sanitary napkin vending machine
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Six killed four injured in road accidents in Rajasthan

Six killed, four injured in road accidents in Rajasthan

Updated on: 24 September,2023 09:55 AM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

Top

Three persons died when two trucks collided near in the Kuchera area of Nagaur district

Six killed, four injured in road accidents in Rajasthan

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Six killed, four injured in road accidents in Rajasthan
x
00:00

Six people, including a couple, were killed and four others injured in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan on Saturday, police said.


Three persons died when two trucks collided near in the Kuchera area of Nagaur district. The drivers of both the trucks -- Salim Khan and Shaitan Rawat -- and cleaner Salman were killed, the police said.


In Bharatpur, a jeep and a car collided head-on leaving three dead. Ucchain SHO Ramavtar said that a couple and another person travelling in the car died, while four others in the jeep were injured.


The deceased were identified as Samitabh (35) and his pregnant wife Doli Mishra (32), and Dinesh Rajput (32). The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem, the SHO added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news jaipur rajasthan india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK