Breaking News
Lalbaug murder case: ‘Injury marks all over body, signs of strangulation’
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases rising, screening ordered, but no test kits
Patra Chawl scam case: ED attaches Goa plots of developers
Mumbai Crime: Sextortionists dupe 80-year-old broker of almost Rs 8L; 3 booked
Mumbai: FIR filed against 15 after vessel enters prohibited area
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Six street dogs poisoned to death in Bhubaneswar

Six street dogs poisoned to death in Bhubaneswar

Updated on: 04 April,2023 11:09 AM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
PTI |

Top

A previous dispute among them was the motive behind the attack, the police said.

Six street dogs poisoned to death in Bhubaneswar

Representational image. Pic/iStock


Six street dogs were poisoned to death by unknown persons in Bhubaneswar, police said.


The incident took place in Chandrasekharpur area under the jurisdiction of Maitri Vihar Police Station on Monday, and an FIR was lodged by an animal rights activist.



Jiban B Dash of People for Animals, in his police complaint, said it was suspected that the dogs were fed poison-laced food.


"Killing of dogs is illegal and amounts to both imprisonment and fine," read the complaint.

Also Read: Mumbai: Over 50 pc dogs suffering from canine distemper die in Parel hospital

Maitri Vihar Police Station in-charge Priyadarshini Nanda said that CCTV footages of the area are being scrutinised and action will be taken as per the law.

Meanwhile, two women and a child were injured after the scooter they were riding was chased by street dogs and the rider lost control over the two-wheeler and hit a car parked on the roadside in Berhampur.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

india India news national news odisha bhubaneswar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK