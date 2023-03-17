Breaking News
‘MMRDA, TMC killing aquatic life in Thane’s Railadevi lake’
Maharashtra: Not a single stop to take break on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway
Centre writes to state over rising Covid-19 cases
Now, you can sit in Mumbai’s parks three hours longer
Cap speed at 100 kmph on India’s highways, demand road safety experts
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Six year old boy killed after bike borne men open fire in Punjabs Mansa

Six-year-old boy killed after bike-borne men open fire in Punjab's Mansa

Updated on: 17 March,2023 01:01 PM IST  |  Chandigarh
PTI |

Top

The incident took place at around 8 pm on Thursday in Mansa's Kotli Kalan village when victim Udayveer (six), along with his father Jaspreet Singh and his sister, was walking towards his house, police said

Six-year-old boy killed after bike-borne men open fire in Punjab's Mansa

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A six-year-old boy was killed after two unidentified bike-borne men opened fire in Punjab's Mansa district, police said on Friday.


The incident took place at around 8 pm on Thursday in Mansa's Kotli Kalan village when victim Udayveer (six), along with his father Jaspreet Singh and his sister, was walking towards his house, police said.



The bike-borne assailants opened fire and the bullet hit the boy, they added.


Also Read: Seven men, including Delhi Police personnel, thrash meat vendors

The boy was taken to the civil hospital where he was declared "brought dead".

Why the assailants fired the shot is still unclear, police said, adding that a probe is underway.

Efforts are on to nab the assailants, they said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news punjab national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK