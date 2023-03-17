Six-year-old boy killed after bike-borne men open fire in Punjab's Mansa

The incident took place at around 8 pm on Thursday in Mansa's Kotli Kalan village when victim Udayveer (six), along with his father Jaspreet Singh and his sister, was walking towards his house, police said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A six-year-old boy was killed after two unidentified bike-borne men opened fire in Punjab's Mansa district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at around 8 pm on Thursday in Mansa's Kotli Kalan village when victim Udayveer (six), along with his father Jaspreet Singh and his sister, was walking towards his house, police said.

The bike-borne assailants opened fire and the bullet hit the boy, they added.

Also Read: Seven men, including Delhi Police personnel, thrash meat vendors

The boy was taken to the civil hospital where he was declared "brought dead".

Why the assailants fired the shot is still unclear, police said, adding that a probe is underway.

Efforts are on to nab the assailants, they said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.