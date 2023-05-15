The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that some 1000 odd people had got contract of the government only to ruin the erstwhile State but their time is over as the present administration is committed to serve and listen to every single citizen of the Union Territory

New Delhi appointed Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha. File photo/PTI

Listen to this article Some people had 'got contracts to rule and ruin' Jammu and Kashmir, their time is over: LG Manoj Sinha x 00:00

New Delhi appointed Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Monday said that some 1000 odd people had got contract of the government only to ruin the erstwhile State but their time is over as the present administration is committed to serve and listen to every single citizen of the Union Territory.

Government of India on August5, 2019 unilaterally abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir guaranteed by the Indian constitution and bifurcated the state into two centrally administered Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Addressing the Kissan Samparak Abhiyan in Dooru village of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Sinha said that some "500 or 1000 odd people had got contracts" to rule and ruin Jammu and Kashmir.

“Their time is over now. The present administration is committed to listen to every single citizen of the UT and address their issues. We are here to serve the 1.30 crore people of J&K without any discrimination,” he said, adding that some people can’t digest the peace and development.

Also read: BJP-government encouraging violence through movies to stoke communal fires: Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti

“Some people feel pain in their stomachs after seeing the peace and development in Kashmir,” the New Delhi appointed lieutenant governor said. “I can’t help them,” he said without naming any one. The LG said that Kashmiri products will reach national and international markets soon. “Time is not far when farmer’s son would like to become a farmer too similarly the way government officer’s son dreams to become the officer,” he said, adding that modern avenues will be made available to the farmers so that they can dream big too.

On Sunday Sinha conducted an on-site inspection to review the ongoing construction work on transit accommodations for PM package employees at Zewan in the outskirts of Srinagar city. Sinha reviewed the progress of works being carried out at the site, and directed the officials for timely completion of the project, an official spokesman said here. The housing colony at Zewan will have 39 blocks comprising 936 residential units, he said.