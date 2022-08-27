Breaking News
Mumbai sees drop in daily Covid-19 cases, at 679
Sonali Phogat murder: Restaurant owner among two more arrested by Goa Police
Justice U U Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India
Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, taken to hospital
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena joins hands with Sambhaji Brigade
Home > News > India News > Article > Sonali Phogat death Goa Court remands two accused to police custody for 10 days

Sonali Phogat death: Goa Court remands two accused to police custody for 10 days

Updated on: 27 August,2022 02:24 PM IST  |  Panaji
PTI |

Top

Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh who were arrested by the police were produced before the court in Mapusa town by Anjuna police on Saturday. Sagwan and Singh had accompanied Phogat to Goa.

Sonali Phogat death: Goa Court remands two accused to police custody for 10 days

Sonali Phogat. File Pic


A court in Goa on Saturday remanded two accused arrested in the murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat in police custody for ten days. The accused duo- Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh- were produced before the court in Mapusa town by Anjuna police on Saturday. A senior officer said the court remanded the duo in police custody for ten days.


Sagwan and Singh had accompanied Phogat, a popular TikTok star who hailed from Haryana to Goa on August 22.

Also Read: Sonali Phogat murder: Restaurant owner among two more arrested by Goa Police


Phogat, 42, was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 morning from her hotel.

The police on Friday said Sagwan and Singh allegedly mixed some "obnoxious substance" in water and forced Phogat to drink it while partying at Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23, adding they have been charged with murder.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra goa news national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK