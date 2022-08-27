Breaking News
Sonali Phogat murder: Goa Congress leader seeks CBI probe, says police trying to hush up case

Updated on: 27 August,2022 11:29 AM IST  |  Panaji
Sonali Phogat died on Tuesday under mysterious circumstances following which two men, including her personal assistant, who had accompanied her to Goa were arrested on the charges of murder

The Congress on Saturday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged murder of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat claiming the police were trying to hush up the matter.


Phogat died in Goa on Tuesday under mysterious circumstances following which two men, including her personal assistant, who had accompanied her to the coastal state are arrested on the charge of murder by the state police.

Also Read: BJP leader Sonali Phogat's last rites held in Haryana


“Many politicians said that her death was due to a heart attack. But finally, it has been revealed as murder. There is more to this murder than meets the eye and every angle needs to be investigated. These kinds of cases need to be investigated by the CBI to unravel the truth,” Goa Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo told PTI.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

