Phogat, 43, died in Goa’s beach village of Anjuna in August last year, after partying with her two associates, both of whom were accused of administering her banned drugs

Sonali Phogat. File Pic

Listen to this article Sonali Phogat murder case: Prime accused granted bail x 00:00

A court in Goa has granted bail to Sudhir Sangwan, prime accused in last year’s murder of Haryana-based Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat.

Phogat, 43, died in Goa’s beach village of Anjuna in August last year, after partying with her two associates, both of whom were accused of administering her banned drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district and sessions court on Friday granted bail to Sangwan directing him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh.

The court also directed him not to leave the state and appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) every Friday, a lawyer representing him said.

Sangwan and his accomplice Sukhwinder Singh were arrested by the Goa police last year in connection with the case.

In November last year, the CBI filed a 1,000-page chargesheet in this case.

2022

The year Phogat died in Goa

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever