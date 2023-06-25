Delhi BJP protests over shortage of drinking water

Many of them held placards with messages in Hindi demanding “clean water or resignation” as they protested at the ‘Varunalaya’, the headquarters of the Delhi Jal Board

BJP workers shout slogans during a protest on Saturday. Pic/PTI

The Delhi BJP, led by its chief Virendra Sachdeva, held a protest at the Jal Board headquarters on Saturday over a “shortage” of drinking water.

Many of them held placards with messages in Hindi demanding “clean water or resignation” as they protested at the ‘Varunalaya’, the headquarters of the Delhi Jal Board. Various other senior BJP leaders such as Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Kuljeet Singh Chahal also joined in the stir.

“Today, at the Delhi Jal Board headquarters, a protest was held against the Kejriwal government regarding the shortage of drinking water in Delhi,” Sachdeva tweeted with pictures from the protest site.

Delhi’s water situation has become “so bad that even in the posh Civil Line area where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lives, taps are dry and the water that comes is not potable,” he alleged in his tweet in Hindi. Kejriwal recently had asked DJB officials to prepare a detailed action plan to resolve the issue of water contamination in parts of the capital.

