The LAB leaders said they will continue with their struggle in a peaceful manner through chain hunger strikes and protests

Ladakh’s demand to be included in the Sixth Schedule fo the constitution has been the reason for rampant protests. File Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Sonam Wangchuk compares govt to “Mad elephants” post 144 x 00:00

Accusing the administration of turning Leh into a “war zone” ahead of its march to the China border on April 7, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) on Saturday said it is withdrawing the proposed event to “avoid any sort of confrontation with the law-enforcement agencies”.

Addressing a press conference here, LAB leaders, including its chairman Chering Dorjay and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, said they have already achieved their objective of creating awareness among the people of the country about the plight of farmers, who are allegedly losing prime pasture land to huge industrial plants in the south and to “Chinese encroachments” in the north.

ADVERTISEMENT

The LAB, along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), is spearheading an agitation to demand statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The LAB leaders said they will continue with their struggle in a peaceful manner through chain hunger strikes and protests.

“Looking at the prevailing situation (in Leh), this government acts like a mad elephant having no care for national security or people’s sentiments and their problems. Its only concern is winning elections and it can stop people from marching even at the cost of using violence. We are concerned about national security and the peaceful atmosphere,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever