Congress president Kharge accuses Modi govt of jeopardising national security in Ladakh, pledges to safeguard constitutional rights amidst growing concerns over China’s influence

Students from Ladakh and locals in support of activist Sonam Wangchuk stage a protest. File pic/PTI

Listen to this article ‘PM Modi ki Chinese guarantee’, Kharge alleges betrayal in Ladakh x 00:00

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday alleged that the Modi government has put the country’s territorial integrity and national security at risk in dealing with China and is also “attacking the constitutional rights of our own citizens of Ladakh”. Kharge asserted that the Congress remains committed to protecting Ladakh and securing national interests at the borders.

“Modi Ki Chinese Guarantee! In Ladakh, there is a strong wave of public support, with unified calls for protection for tribal communities under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. “But like all other guarantees - ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ to assure Constitutional rights to the people of Ladakh remains a colossal betrayal. It is nothing but fake and Chinese in nature,” the Congress chief said on microblogging site X. His remarks come amid climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike in support of statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule for the Union Territory of Ladakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wangchuk, a renowned education reformist, has been on ‘climate fast’ in Leh since March 6, a day after talks between the joint representatives of Leh-based Apex body and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) heading an agitation in support of four-point demands and the central government hit a deadlock. The Sixth Schedule contains provisions related to the administration of tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram through autonomous district councils. Kharge alleged that the Modi government wants to exploit the eco-sensitive Himalayan glaciers of Ladakh and benefit its “crony friends”.

Ladakh demands statehood

Shops and business establishments were closed as thousands marched on Wednesday in support of their demand for statehood and Ladakh’s inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Separately, the hunger strike by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk in Leh to “remind” the BJP-led Centre of its promise to safeguard the Union Territory’s fragile ecology and unique indigenous tribal culture entered its 15th day. A large number of people took out a rally from Fatima Chowk to Hussaini Park via the main market and raised slogans demanding statehood for Ladakh.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever