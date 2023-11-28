The appeal for votes by the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party came on the last day of campaigning in the southern state, where the BRS is in power

Sonia Gandhi. File Pic

Sonia Gandhi appeals to Telangana voters to bring change in state

Ahead of the November 30 Telangana assembly polls, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appealed to the state's electorate to bring about a change by voting her party to power, reported news agency PTI.

The results for the polls will be declared on December 3.

In a two-minute video message on X, Sonia Gandhi said, "Namaskaram, my dear sisters and brothers of Telangana, I could not come among you all but I am very close to your hearts. Today I want to say something to you. I want to see the dream of the martyred sons of Mother Telangana fulfilled."

"I sincerely wish that we all convert 'Dorala' Telangana into 'Prajala' Telangana (from a Telangana of landlords to that of people's). Make your dreams come true and give you a true and honest government," she said.

The appeal for votes by the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party came on the last day of campaigning in the southern state, where the BRS is in power.

"You have given me immense respect by calling me Sonia Amma. You treated me like a mother, I will always be grateful to you for this love and respect and will remain dedicated to you forever," she said.

"I request our sisters, mothers, sons, daughters and brothers of Telangana to use all their power this time to bring about a change. Vote for the Congress. 'Marpu Kavali - Congress Ravali'," Gandhi said in her message.

Rahul Gandhi also shared Sonia Gandhi's video message in a post saying, "Message from Telangana's own 'Sonia Amma' to the people of the state."

Telangana state was formed after bifurcating Andhra Pradesh during the UPA government and the Congress is seeking to take credit for it.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Tuesday accused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of betraying the people of the state, and said his warranty has now "expired".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed the state has not seen development beyond Hyderabad.

"Telangana state was created to bring development to all regions and districts of the state. Nine years later, development is still in and around Hyderabad," he said in a post on X.

Ramesh said Telangana state was created to ensure employment opportunities for local youth. Nine years later, he noted, Telangana has the highest rate of youth unemployment in the country and other than for constables, no significant recruitment has taken place through the Telangana State Public Service Commission.

"Telangana state was created to deepen social justice. To provide a share in governance for Dalits, Adivasis, backward castes and minorities of the state. For nine years, the state has been controlled in every way by KCR, his son, nephew and daughter.

"After these nine years of total and complete betrayal, the people are saying 'KCR garu Telangana prajalaku nammakadroham chesaru'. KCR's warranty has expired. Time for the 6 Congress guarantees has begun," the Congress leader said ahead of the state assembly elections.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power in the southern state while the BRS is trying for the third term in a row.

(With inputs from PTI)