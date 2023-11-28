Telangana Assembly Polls: Hyderabad district shuts schools, colleges on Nov 29, 30

The Hyderabad district in Telangana will observe the closure of all educational institutions on November 29 and 30 due to the impending state election. An announcement to this effect was made by Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty

The Hyderabad district will observe the closure of all educational institutions on November 29 and 30 due to the Telangana Assembly Polls. An announcement to this effect was made by Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, declaring a holiday for schools and colleges, with a scheduled reopening on December 1, stated a report in ANI.

Durishetty conveyed the closure notice via X, citing the upcoming Telangana Assembly Polls 2023 as the reason for the temporary shutdown. Activities are set to resume as normal from December 1 onwards.

"In view of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, all educational institutions in Hyderabad district will remain closed on November 29 and 30. Regular activities will resume on December 1," he wrote.

*In view of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, all educational institutions in Hyderabad district will remain closed on 29th and 30th Nov 2023.*



*Regular activities resume on 1 Dec 2023.*@TelanganaCS @CEO_Telangana — Collector Hyderabad (@Collector_HYD) November 28, 2023

Telangana is geared up for polling day scheduled for November 30. The election presents a competitive three-cornered contest involving the ruling BRS party, seeking a third consecutive term, along with the Congress and a surging BJP.

In the Telangana Assembly Polls of 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), secured victory, claiming 88 out of 119 seats, obtaining 47.4 per cent of the overall vote share. The Congress lagged behind significantly, managing only 19 seats, while the BJP didn't secure any seats.

All political parties pulled up their socks during the poll campaign in the run-up to the upcoming polls; the ruling BRS highlighted key issues including augmented civic infrastructure, job creation and "well maintained" law and order among others in Hyderabad to influence voters. It is worth noting that Hyderabad and its adjoining areas constitute 24 segments in the 119-member assembly in the southern state.

According to news wire PTI, there are nine seats in the surrounding areas of the city with more than 50 lakh voters, and there are fifteen seats within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits with 45.37 lakh voters. In the 2018 assembly elections, the BRS secured a majority of seats, while the AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, secured seven seats.

