Sonia Gandhi birthday: Congress leaders extend greetings as former President turns 76

Gandhi was the longest-serving president of the Congress party. She was recently replaced by Mallikarjun Kharge
File Photo
The Congress leaders across India extended birthday greetings to former President Sonia Gandhi, who turned 76 on Friday.
Gandhi was the longest-serving president of the Congress party. She was recently replaced by Mallikarjun Kharge.
Also read: Sonia Gandhi birthday: Here are some interesting facts about former Congress president
The present congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, tweeted, "Extending my warm birthday greetings to CPP Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji. Her grace, dedication indomitable spirit and dignity in the wake of adversity has inspired millions. I wish her a long and healthy life".
Extending my warm birthday greetings to CPP Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 9, 2022
Her grace, dedication indomitable spirit and dignity in the wake of adversity has inspired millions.
I wish her a long and healthy life.
Randeep Singh Surjewala, party General Secretary said, "A personification of kindness, sacrifice, dedication & courage. A leader with indelible commitment to the Nation & Party. Wishing Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, respected Smt Sonia Gandhi ji a very Happy Birthday."
A personification of kindness, sacrifice, dedication & courage.— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) December 9, 2022
A leader with indelible commitment to the Nation & Party.
Wishing Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, respected Smt Sonia Gandhi ji a very Happy Birthday ð pic.twitter.com/nktL0gU9ro
She is likely to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan's Kota along with party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
(with inputs from IANS)