Sonia Gandhi birthday: Congress leaders extend greetings as former President turns 76

Updated on: 09 December,2022 10:42 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Sonia Gandhi birthday: Congress leaders extend greetings as former President turns 76

The Congress leaders across India extended birthday greetings to former President Sonia Gandhi, who turned 76 on Friday.


Gandhi was the longest-serving president of the Congress party. She was recently replaced by Mallikarjun Kharge.



The present congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, tweeted, "Extending my warm birthday greetings to CPP Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji. Her grace, dedication indomitable spirit and dignity in the wake of adversity has inspired millions. I wish her a long and healthy life".

Randeep Singh Surjewala, party General Secretary said, "A personification of kindness, sacrifice, dedication & courage. A leader with indelible commitment to the Nation & Party. Wishing Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, respected Smt Sonia Gandhi ji a very Happy Birthday."

She is likely to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan's Kota along with party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

(with inputs from IANS)

 

