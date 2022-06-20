Breaking News
Sonia Gandhi discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, says Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Updated on: 20 June,2022 06:29 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Sonia has been advised rest at home

Sonia Gandhi discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, says Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Sonia Gandhi. File Pic


Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The announcement was made by Congress leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh. Sonia was admitted to the hospital after getting infected with Covid-19.

Ramesh took to the microblogging site Twitter to break the news.





Meanwhile, Sonia has been asked to appear before ED on June 23 in a money-laundering case.

