Sonia Gandhi discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, says Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Sonia has been advised rest at home

Sonia Gandhi. File Pic

Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The announcement was made by Congress leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh. Sonia was admitted to the hospital after getting infected with Covid-19.

Ramesh took to the microblogging site Twitter to break the news.

Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital this evening and advised rest at home. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Sonia has been asked to appear before ED on June 23 in a money-laundering case.

Also Read: Sonia Gandhi stable, recovering well from post-Covid issues: Report