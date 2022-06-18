Sonia Gandhi stable, recovering well from post-Covid issues: Report

Hospital sources said Sonia Gandhi's "condition is currently stable" and she is "recovering well"

Sonia Gandhi. File Pic

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is stable and recovering well, sources at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said on Saturday, nearly a week after she was admitted to the facility owing to post-Covid issues.

She was detected with a lower respiratory tract infection after her admission to the hospital, according to the Congress.

Hospital sources said Sonia Gandhi's "condition is currently stable" and she is "recovering well".

Sonia Gandhi, 75, had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2 and was recuperating. She was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

Her son and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited her at the hospital on June 13.

Jairam Ramesh, general secretary in-charge of the Congress' communications department, on Friday said a fungal infection had been detected in the party president's lower respiratory tract upon admission to the hospital.

"She is currently being treated for it along with other post-Covid symptoms. She continues to be under close observation and treatment," he said.

Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on June 23 in a money laundering case.

Rahul Gandhi is already being questioned by the probe agency and his next deposition before the ED is scheduled on Monday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.