Sonia Gandhi is now stable after undergoing treatment for a stomach infection at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, as stated by the Chairman of Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi. However, no updates were given on when will she be discharged from the hospital

Sonia Gandhi. Image/File Pic

Listen to this article Sonia Gandhi’s condition now stable, says Ganga Ram Hospital Chairman x 00:00

Senior Congress leader and prominent member of Parliament Sonia Gandhi has been facing serious stomach-related health issues for the past few days. However, after a few days, the veteran leader’s health is said to be stable.

According to the hospital chairman, Sonia Gandhi is now stable after undergoing treatment for a stomach infection at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.

As reported by ANI, the veteran Congress leader is under the supervision of the medical team at the hospital, which has introduced a new diet plan as part of her care.

Dr Ajay Swaroop, the hospital's chairman, while addressing the situation about Sonia Gandhi’s health, said that "Sonia Gandhi is responding positively to treatment. Her health is stable, and a specific diet plan has been introduced today as part of her ongoing care. She remains under close observation."

A team of doctors, including Dr S. Nundy and Dr Amitabh Yadav, continues to closely monitor her condition, read an official statement from the hospital.

However, neither the hospital administration nor the doctors have revealed when Sonia Gandhi is expected to be discharged from the hospital. The hospital, when asked about the discharge, stated that they will decide on the basis of her recovery progress.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Sunday (June 15) for a stomach infection.

Dr Swaroop said on June 16, "Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital at 9:00 PM yesterday (15.06.2025, Sunday), under the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology for a stomach-related issue. She is currently stable, and the doctors are closely monitoring her health."

On June 17, 2025, giving an update on the 78-year-old Congress leader's health, the Chairman said, "Smt. Sonia Gandhi is stable and responding well to treatment. She is recovering from a stomach infection. Her diet is being closely monitored, and she remains under observation. As a precautionary measure, her discharge date has not yet been decided".

Earlier on June 7, the Congress leader also went to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Himachal's Shimla, being brought in for a routine health check-up due to some minor health issues, according to Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister.

(With ANI Inputs)