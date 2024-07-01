Breaking News
Mumbai: Borivli school served notice for turning playground into sports turf
Mumbai: TISS withdraws dismissal of over 100 staff members
Mumbai: BMC data reveals sharp increase in dog bites
Experts concerned new criminal laws may wreck overwhelmed judiciary
Mumbai: Another navy officer arrested in human trafficking case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > South Delhi residents protest against Delhi govt over damaged roads persistent waterlogging

South Delhi residents protest against Delhi govt over damaged roads, persistent waterlogging

Updated on: 01 July,2024 08:25 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

Waterlogging and heavy traffic jams are some of the significant issues citizens are facing

South Delhi residents protest against Delhi govt over damaged roads, persistent waterlogging

Arvind Kejriwal

Listen to this article
South Delhi residents protest against Delhi govt over damaged roads, persistent waterlogging
x
00:00

Residents of Aya Nagar in South Delhi were seen protesting against the Delhi Government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over damaged roads and persistent waterlogging in the area on Sunday. Locals were spotted raising slogans against the Delhi Government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, MCD, Chhattarpur MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar, and Aya Nagar Ward Commissioner Sheetal Chaudhary.


Furthermore, the residents demanded the resignation of Kartar Singh Tanwar and Sheetal Chaudhary. Several areas of Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram have been experiencing heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning since Thursday. Waterlogging and heavy traffic jams are some of the significant issues citizens are facing.


Although the rain has provided relief from the scorching heat, visuals of heavy traffic jams and waterlogged streets have emerged from several areas, including Sarita Vihar, Connaught Place, Palam Airport, Okhla Phase 2, and Dhaula Kuan. After the heavy rains, two children who had left their homes to play in rainwater drowned after falling in a deep rainwater ditch in the New Usmanpur area of Delhi on Friday, police said.


The deceased were aged 8 and 10 years old and were residents of Som Bazaar, Gamri, in the New Usmanpur area. As per the official, the two boys had gone there to play in rainwater when the incident happened. In another incident, after heavy rain lashed the national capital, creating traffic snarls and roadblocks, three labourers lost their lives when an under-construction wall collapsed in the Vasant Vihar area.

Preliminary reports indicated that the collapse was intensified by the heavy rainfall, which also resulted in two trees falling into the basement pit where temporary huts for labourers were situated. Earlier on Friday, a person was killed after a portion of a canopy at a departure terminal at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport collapsed amid heavy rainfall in Delhi. The incident occurred when Delhi-NCR was hit by a spell of heavy rains on Friday. All flight operations from Terminal 1 are suspended until further notice, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in an official statement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news south delhi arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK