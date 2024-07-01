South Delhi residents protest against Delhi govt over damaged roads, persistent waterlogging

Waterlogging and heavy traffic jams are some of the significant issues citizens are facing

Residents of Aya Nagar in South Delhi were seen protesting against the Delhi Government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over damaged roads and persistent waterlogging in the area on Sunday. Locals were spotted raising slogans against the Delhi Government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, MCD, Chhattarpur MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar, and Aya Nagar Ward Commissioner Sheetal Chaudhary.

Furthermore, the residents demanded the resignation of Kartar Singh Tanwar and Sheetal Chaudhary. Several areas of Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram have been experiencing heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning since Thursday. Waterlogging and heavy traffic jams are some of the significant issues citizens are facing.

Although the rain has provided relief from the scorching heat, visuals of heavy traffic jams and waterlogged streets have emerged from several areas, including Sarita Vihar, Connaught Place, Palam Airport, Okhla Phase 2, and Dhaula Kuan. After the heavy rains, two children who had left their homes to play in rainwater drowned after falling in a deep rainwater ditch in the New Usmanpur area of Delhi on Friday, police said.

The deceased were aged 8 and 10 years old and were residents of Som Bazaar, Gamri, in the New Usmanpur area. As per the official, the two boys had gone there to play in rainwater when the incident happened. In another incident, after heavy rain lashed the national capital, creating traffic snarls and roadblocks, three labourers lost their lives when an under-construction wall collapsed in the Vasant Vihar area.

Preliminary reports indicated that the collapse was intensified by the heavy rainfall, which also resulted in two trees falling into the basement pit where temporary huts for labourers were situated. Earlier on Friday, a person was killed after a portion of a canopy at a departure terminal at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport collapsed amid heavy rainfall in Delhi. The incident occurred when Delhi-NCR was hit by a spell of heavy rains on Friday. All flight operations from Terminal 1 are suspended until further notice, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in an official statement.

