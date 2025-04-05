In a nationally televised hearing, the court's acting chief Moon Hyung-bae said the eight-member bench found Yoon's actions were unconstitutional and had a grave impact

President Yoon's supporters react after the announcement. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article South Korea: Yoon Suk Yeol ousted as president x 00:00

South Korea's Constitutional Court unanimously removed Yoon Suk Yeol from office on Friday, ending his tumultuous presidency and setting up a new election, four months after he threw the nation into turmoil with an ill-fated declaration of martial law.

“By declaring martial law in breach of the constitution and other laws, the defendant brought back the history of abusing state emergency decrees, shocked the people and caused confusion in the society, economy, politics, diplomacy and all other areas,” Moon said.

