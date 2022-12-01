South Korean YouTuber molestation: MEA says sure of attention, protection is given to victim

The Khar police registered a case and arrested two youths who molested a Korean girl in Mumbai's Bandra area on Tuesday late at night
Arindam Bagchi Pic/Offifcial Instagram Handle
The Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi mentioned that he will not be able to comment on Youtuber's assault case in Mumbai. On Thursday, the Khar police registered a case and arrested two youths who molested a Korean girl in Mumbai's Bandra area on Tuesday late at night.
Speaking to the media about the Korean vlogger assaulted in Mumbai, he said, "I'll be a little hesitant to comment on it. I am not aware whether Korean Embassy has reached out to us or not. It's still a developing story. I'm sure she'd be given all attention & protection that she requires by local authorities."
I'll be a little hesitant to comment on it. I am not aware whether Korean Embassy has reached out to us or not. It's still a developing story. I'm sure she'd be given all attention & protection that she requires by local authorities: MEA spox on Korean vlogger assaulted in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/xc7fji7ldq— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
He further added, "If there is something further to that which involves MEA, or if it becomes a Consolate aspect, we will certainly be involved in it. If there is a further update on this, we will share that with you."
If there is something further to that which involves MEA, or if it becomes a Consolate aspect, we will certainly be involved in it. If there is a further update on this, we will share that with you: MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022