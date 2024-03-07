Spanish woman gangrape case: Jharkhand HC asks state govt to furnish action taken report

Jharkhand High Court on Thursday directed the state government to submit a detailed action taken report in the alleged gang-rape of a foreign tourist

The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday directed the state government to submit a detailed action taken report in the alleged gang-rape of a foreign tourist in Dumka.

The court also sought to know about the standard operating procedure (SOP) being followed for the safety of foreign tourists, and if there was no SOP, then what were future plans.

The case will now be heard on March 13.

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped at Kurumahat in Hansdiha police station area on March 1 when she was spending the night in a tent along with her husband, police said.

The court on Monday had taken suo motu cognisance of the case and asked the state government to file a report on the matter.

The state government informed the court that eight accused in the case have been arrested and a compensation of Rs 10 lakh was given to the woman.

The woman and her husband left Dumka on March 5 to continue their remaining part of a world tour on two motorcycles.

