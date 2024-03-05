Spanish woman gangrape case: Jharkhand Police hands over Rs 10 lakh compensation to victim's husband

According to the police, the Spanish woman was gang-raped in Hansdiha police station limits when she was en route to Nepal from West Bengal

Jharkhand Police has handed over a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to the husband of a Spanish woman who was allegedly gang-raped in Dumka on Friday, reported news agency ANI.

Spanish woman gangrape case: 'We will try for a speedy trial and conviction of the accused'

"We did a fast investigation and from the side of district administration, we are providing all the help to them (rape survivor and husband). Under the victim compensation scheme, we have given them Rs 10 lakh. We will try for a speedy trial and conviction of the accused," Anjaneyulu Dodde, Deputy Commissioner, said on Monday, reported ANI.

The woman and her husband were on a bike tour across India and the incident reportedly happened when they were resting inside a tent in a deserted area in Kurmahat village.

The husband of the rape survivor thanked the police for the very "fast investigation", reported ANI.

Spanish woman gangrape case: Three arrested

According to the police, seven people are involved in the case and three have been arrested.

They were remanded in judicial custody after being produced in a local court on Sunday.

The incident sparked a scathing attack from the BJP against the state government.

"This is a stain on the state. This shows the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and that even foreigners aren't safe here. The police should act soon, and the government should also take cognizance of it and take strict action against such anarchists. This government has completely failed," Anant Ojha, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, said on Saturday, reported ANI.

Referring to the incident, Jharkhand Minister Banna Gupta said that the state government is committed to taking strict action against the accused, reported ANI.

Spanish woman gangrape case: Jharkhand High Court takes suo motu cognisance

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand High Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the Spanish woman's gang rape in Dumka district and asked the state government to file a report on the matter, reported PTI.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Navneet Kumar issued notices to the DGP, chief secretary and the SP of Dumka in this regard. The court will hear the case again on March 7, reported PTI.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)