Speaker Om Birla praises Modi govt for transforming rail connectivity for common man

Updated on: 14 April,2025 09:00 AM IST  |  Kota
People who travel on a daily basis also get facilities through MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) trains so that even the poorest of the poor can board the train

Speaker Om Birla praises Modi govt for transforming rail connectivity for common man

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Pic/PTI

Speaker Om Birla praises Modi govt for transforming rail connectivity for common man
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla praised the Narendra Modi-led government on Sunday for revolutionising rail connectivity across the country. He said the efforts being made under the current leadership are not only modernising infrastructure but also making rail travel more accessible to the common man.


Speaking at the inaugural ceremony during the launch of a special train between Kota and Delhi, Birla said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Railway Minister has given a new direction to rail connectivity. We can say that along with these railway lines and new railway stations, many new trains like Namo and Vande Bharat have been started in India. People who travel on a daily basis also get facilities through MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) trains so that even the poorest of the poor can board the train."


Meanwhile, he attended the inaugural ceremony of the special train between Kota and Delhi from Kota Railway Station, while Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav flagged off a new train service from Dr Ambedkar Nagar in Madhya Pradesh to New Delhi through video conferencing


Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891; every year on this day, India celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti. Babasaheb's birth anniversary is a public holiday across the country, where schools, banks and some public sector organisations remain closed.

On this day, people pay their respects to Ambedkar by offering flowers, lighting candles and organising cultural events. Fondly known as 'Babasaheb,' Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution. ' Ambedkar was also the first Law and Justice minister of Independent India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. He was a part of active movements since 1927 against untouchability. Later, he was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights.

