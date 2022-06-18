Special CBI court dismisses bail application of Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in money-laundering case

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is in judicial custody at present

Satyendar Jain. File Pic

A special CBI court has dismissed the bail application of Delhi health minister and AAP MLA Satyendar Jain in a money-laundering case.

On June 17, Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at multiple locations in the national capital region in connection with a mone- laundering case against Jain and his associates, officials said Friday morning. At least 10 residential and business locations are being covered by the officials of the federal probe agency under the searches.

