Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > India News > Article > Special cover released to honour Ratan Tata

Special cover released to honour Ratan Tata

Updated on: 10 October,2024 08:54 PM IST  |  Patna
PTI |

Top

The special cover was unveiled by Anil Kumar, Chief Postmaster General of the Bihar Circle in Patna

Special cover released to honour Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata. File Pic

Listen to this article
Special cover released to honour Ratan Tata
x
00:00

In a tribute to the legacy of Ratan Naval Tata, the Bihar Postal Circle on Thursday released a special cover honouring chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, who died at a Mumbai hospital a day earlier.


The special cover was unveiled by Anil Kumar, Chief Postmaster General of the Bihar Circle in Patna.


“This release honours Ratan Naval Tata’s numerous contributions to industry, philanthropy, and national development. His visionary leadership and commitment to social causes have inspired millions across the nation. This special cover serves not only as a tribute but also as a reminder of the values that the legendary Ratan Tata upheld throughout his life,” said Anil Kumar during the event.


Pawan Kumar, Director of Postal Services (HQ), emphasized that such recognition not only celebrates Tata's exceptional achievements but also inspires future generations to uphold integrity, dedication, and social responsibility.

“By honouring figures like Ratan Tata, society acknowledges the profound impact these leaders have had on various sectors and their role in driving progress,” he said.

Pradeep Jain, a renowned philatelist, highlighted the significance of the special cover as a unique collector's item and a tribute to Ratan Naval Tata's legacy.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ratan tata tata bihar India news national news India

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK