Speeding car hits bikes, cycle in Noida; five injured, two critical

A speeding car hit two motorcycles and a cycle on a road in Noida Wednesday, leaving five people injured two of whom are critical, police said.

The driver of the erring car was taken into custody after the incident but he was also injured and has been hospitalised, the officials said.

According to the police, the incident took place on the road near Manas Hospital in Sector 34 when the speeding Maruti Swift DZire first hit a motorcycle with two riders, and then another one with a single rider.

The car later hit a cycle, leaving its rider injured too, a police spokesperson said.

"All four have been hospitalised and the condition of two people -- Ajay and Rohit -- is critical," the spokesperson said.

"The car has a registration number of Delhi and its driver has been identified as Sector 43 resident Akshay, who has been taken into custody by the local Sector 24 police station officials. However, since he also suffered injuries, he has also been hospitalised," the official said.

Further proceedings in the case are being carried out, the police added.

