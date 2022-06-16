Breaking News
Mumbai: Sari shop salesman convicted for sexually abusing minor girl during dress trial
Covid-19: Missed the second dose? It’s you BMC is looking for
After Indian woman’s mystery death in Paris, kin allege no help from diplomats
Mumbai: Electricity bill scam on the rise, cops urge citizens to be alert
Mumbai Rains: BMC now eyes footpaths to tackle chronic flooding
Home > News > India News > Article > SpiceJet hikes fares by up to 15 per cent amid sharp rise in jet fuel price and rupee slide

SpiceJet hikes fares by up to 15 per cent amid sharp rise in jet fuel price and rupee slide

Updated on: 16 June,2022 11:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh announced a "minimum 10-15 per cent increase in fares" in order to better sustain operations

SpiceJet hikes fares by up to 15 per cent amid sharp rise in jet fuel price and rupee slide

Representative image


Air travel is expected to get expensive amid a sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices and the depreciation of the rupee, said SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh.

Singh on Thursday announced a "minimum 10-15 per cent increase in fares" in order to better sustain operations.




"ATF prices have increased by more than 120 per cent since June 2021. This massive increase is not sustainable and governments, central and state, need to take urgent action to reduce taxes on ATF that are amongst the highest in the world," Singh said in a statement.


SpiceJet has in the last few months tried to absorb as much burden of this fuel price rise, which constitutes more than 50 per cent of our operational cost, as we could, he said.

"The weakening of the Indian rupee against the US dollar further significantly impacts airlines as our substantial cost is either dollar denominated or pegged to the dollar," he added.

spicejet india national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK