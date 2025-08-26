SpiceJet has launched paperless boarding at Shillong Airport, becoming the first airline in India to issue WhatsApp-based boarding passes at airport counters. The move aims to cut wait times, reduce paper use, and support eco-friendly travel. The airline plans to expand this digital initiative across more domestic airports in the coming months

SpiceJet on Tuesday announced the rollout of a paperless boarding process at Shillong Airport. SpiceJet is focusing on becoming the first airline in India to issue WhatsApp-based boarding passes at airport check-in counters to make sure that the onboarding process for the passengers becomes easy.

According to the airline, this initiative will significantly reduce wait times at check-in and support eco-conscious travel by cutting down on paper usage. It is part of SpiceJet’s broader commitment to sustainability and digital innovation – and marks the first time an airline has introduced WhatsApp-based boarding passes at airport check-in counters. Passengers checking in at the counter will now receive their boarding passes directly on WhatsApp, eliminating the need for physical printouts.

Along with making travel for the passengers hassle-free, SpiceJet is also focusing on reducing the pollution. According to the airline, over 9 million boarding passes were printed at Indian airports in June alone, contributing to nearly 6 tonnes of carbon emissions.

The new initiative is enabled by SpiceJet’s indigenously developed Web Departure Control System (WEBDCS), which allows check-in staff to issue boarding passes via WhatsApp or email and baggage tags through SMS using tablets or airport computers.

Addressing the introduction of a hassle-free and eco-friendly boarding process by SpiceJet, GP Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer at SpiceJet, said, “This is a significant step towards sustainability and convenience.” “We are excited to introduce paperless boarding at Shillong and look forward to extending this experience to other airports soon.”

The airline plans to expand the service across domestic airports in the coming months as part of its digital innovation and sustainability drive.