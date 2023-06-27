Stakeholders in Kashmir seek revision of 20 per cent duty waiver on American apple

They argue that this move will further exacerbate the challenges faced by the already stressed horticulture industry in Kashmir.

Stakeholders in Kashmir, including fruit dealers and growers, are expressing concern over the Indian government's decision to remove the 20 percent retaliatory import duty on American apples. They argue that this move will further exacerbate the challenges faced by the already stressed horticulture industry in Kashmir.

Bashir Ahmad, President of the Fruit Growers and Dealers Association of Kashmir, highlighted that farmers and dealers are already grappling with difficulties due to hail storms and unexpected weather conditions, such as unseasonal rain, this year. Reducing the import taxes on Washington Apples will add to their woes and have a negative impact on the horticulture industry. Ahmad urged the Indian government to reconsider this waiver.

Shahid Chowdhury, General Secretary of the New Kashmir Fruit Association, stated that the 20 percent waiver will significantly lower the prices of Kashmir apples. He expressed concerns about foreign countries' advanced agricultural practices, subsidies, and superior product quality, which could pose challenges for Kashmiri growers if they cannot compete due to lower taxes.

Farooq Ahmad Rather, an apple grower, pointed out that the duty on US apples was previously raised from 50 percent to 70 percent in 2017. The recent reduction of 20 percent will adversely affect the local produce of Kashmir, especially in the face of competition from other countries. He believed that this decision is incorrect and called on the government to address the issue.

Mehraj Ahmad, a fruit seller, expressed worry that a decrease in the cost of American apples could impact the demand for local Kashmiri apples. Given the reputation of Kashmiri apples across India, he emphasized the importance of supporting the growth of the local apple industry.

These stakeholders in Kashmir are voicing their concerns about the potential negative consequences of the duty waiver on American apples and are urging the government to reconsider the decision in order to protect the interests of the local horticulture industry. (PTI)