Thane: 33-year-old man injured as balcony of chawl collapses

Updated on: 27 June,2023 04:54 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

A 33-year-old Thane man was injured when a balcony collapsed in a chawl on Tuesday

A 33-year-old Thane man was injured when a balcony collapsed in a chawl on Tuesday.


The incident took place in a chawl in Samata Nagar area on Tuesday afternoon.


"The victim was standing in the balcony on the top floor of the ground-plus-one storey structure when it suddenly collapsed," said Yasin Tadvi, the chief of disaster management cell.


The victim sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment in Thane.

"The remaining portion of the balcony, which was in a precarious state, was torn down by civic officials," the official said.

"The local firemen and the disaster management team were pressed into service," added the official.

In a similar incident on Sunday afternoon, two people died and two others were left injured after parts of a balcony of a ground-plus-two structure collapsed in Mumbai's Vile Parle area.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

