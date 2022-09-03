Stranded flyers demand ‘justice’, as Lufthansa cancels flights

Several of them also took to social media, urging for help from the government

Stranded passengers at Delhi airport on Friday. Pic/ANI

Chaos reigned at Delhi airport’s Terminal 3 on Friday after Lufthansa airline cancelled two of its flights from India due to a strike by a pilots, stranding hundreds of passengers, including students.

Police said more than 100 people, relatives and family members of the stranded passengers, gathered outside the airport and demanded refunds or alternate arrangements. The passengers, visibly distraught and mostly in their early twenties, sat down at the airport with their luggage and shouted, “We want Justice.” “We have been given no food, no accommodation and no flight rebooking. We are stranded here. Our classes are starting next week. We need to go back urgently,” said one passenger.

Several of them also took to social media, urging for help from the government. “All @lufthansa flights cancelled “ Sir, please help us..We are students, senior citizens and so many people stranded here in Indira Gandhi Aiport, Terminal 3. We are stuck here. Staff has vanished,” a flyer tweeted.

On Thursday, Lufthansa said the pilots’ strike will have a massive impact on flight operations on Friday. “Lufthansa has to cancel 800 flights at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich for Friday...” It said cancellations or delays may continue till Saturday and Sunday.

700

No of passengers stranded at Delhi airport

