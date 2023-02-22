Stray dogs chase, kill 4-year-old in Hyderabad

The child was apparently carrying a food packet when the dogs pounced on him, a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) official said

Stray dogs attack a 4-year-old boy, in Hyderabad. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, was caught on a CCTV camera. Pic/PTI

In a distressing incident that sent shock waves across Telangana, a 4-year-old child has been mauled to death by stray dogs here, prompting strong public reactions with some calling it a ‘terror’. In the video clip, the canines are seen suddenly attacking the boy while tailing him. He was walking alone. The strays keep mauling him, as nobody was in sight to come to his rescue. The child was apparently carrying a food packet when the dogs pounced on him, a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) official said.

His father, who works as a security guard at a car service centre, said, “I had taken my son and daughter, 6, to my workplace. After some time my daughter came and told me that street dogs had attacked my son. I rushed to the spot, put my bleeding son on my shoulders and took him to the hospital, but no use. I wish no one faces such a situation,” he said. Telangana minister K T Rama Rao and GHMC mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said the authorities will do their best to ensure such incidents do not recur.

