Strong magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes in Caribbean just off border between Panama and Colombia

Updated on: 25 May,2023 09:11 AM IST  |  Mexico
AP

There was no immediate word on whether were any injuries or damage

Strong magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes in Caribbean just off border between Panama and Colombia

Representative image/iStock

Strong magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes in Caribbean just off border between Panama and Colombia
A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 struck Wednesday night in the Caribbean Sea just off the Panama-Colombia border, the U.S. Geological Survey said.


There was no immediate word on whether were any injuries or damage.


The USGS said the quake was centered about 41 kilometers (25 miles) northeast of Puerto Obalda, Panama. Th epicenter was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).


