Strong magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes in Caribbean just off border between Panama and Colombia

Representative image/iStock

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 struck Wednesday night in the Caribbean Sea just off the Panama-Colombia border, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There was no immediate word on whether were any injuries or damage.

The USGS said the quake was centered about 41 kilometers (25 miles) northeast of Puerto Obalda, Panama. Th epicenter was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

