Student kills self in Tamil Nadu hostel, second case in two weeks

A class 12 girl student of a government aided school near here was found dead on Monday on the premises of the institution-run hostel, police said. It has been reported to them that she allegedly killed herself and an FIR has been registered, Deputy Inspector General of Police, M Sathiya Priya told reporters. The investigation in the matter is transferred to the Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID), she said. The CB-CID would begin investigation soon and the post-mortem is likely to be conducted on Monday.

A preliminary inquiry has been conducted by local police and the information related to it cannot be disclosed, she said answering a question. Asked if the school hostel had the requisite approvals, she said that competent authorities are looking into the matter.

Police Superintendent P Cephas Kalyan said a complaint has been received stating that there are suspicions on the girl's death and the FIR has been registered fully in accordance with the complaint.

As per a recent direction of the Madras High Court in a similar case, the autopsy by a team of doctors, would be videographed and the matter would be dealt by the CB-CID, he said.

On July 13, a 17-year old girl student died in Kallakurichi district and demanding justice for her death, the child's relatives and local people held protests and later, the region witnessed violence over the issue. The matter also went to court.

