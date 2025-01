In the remarks delivered virtually, PM Modi said Netaji chose to shun comfort zone and preferred to struggle for the country's independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the video message on Parakram Diwas, January 23, 2025. (Pic/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called upon people to stay united in pursuit of 'viksit Bharat' and warned them against the forces seeking to weaken the country and break its unity, reported news agency PTI.

Addressing a 'Parakram Diwas' event held in Cuttack to commemorate Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary in the city of his birth, Modi said the iconic freedom fighter's life is a source of continuous inspiration for people.

In the remarks delivered virtually, PM Modi said Netaji chose to shun comfort zone and preferred to struggle for the country's independence. Subhas Chandra Bose was fondly called Netaji.

PM Modi urged the nation to choose excellence and focus on efficiency.

The PM said, "He never got trapped in a comfort zone. Similarly, we all have to step out of our comfort zone to build a viksit Bharat. We have to make ourself best globally. We have to choose excellence and focus on efficiency."

Bose was single-mindedly focussed on the country's 'swaraj' (self rule) and people from diverse backgrounds united for the cause, he said, stated PTI.

"Now we have to stay united for a developed India," he added. People should seek inspiration from Bose's life for India's unity, the PM urged.

"We have to stay alert to those who want to weaken the country and break its unity," he said.

The prime minister cited a host of decisions, including the naming of islands in the Andamans after Bose, installation of his statue at India Gate and celebration of his birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas', taken by his government to emphasise on its work to promote his legacy, reported PTI.

PM Modi added that Netaji took pride in India's heritage.

Fast pace of development goes hand in hand with people's progress, strengthening of the armed forces and overall development, he said.

While over 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, modern infrastructure is also being built and the strength of armed forces has risen in an unprecedented manner in the last one decade, he said, reported PTI.

India has emerged as a strong voice globally, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)