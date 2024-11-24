He also praised on the country's youth and said that when youth get together to brainstorm on ideas to take the country forward "concrete results" are obtained

Representational Image

A "Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue" is scheduled to be held on January 11 - 12 in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday. He claimed the idea was part of an initiative to introduce young people without a political background to politics, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 116th episode of his monthly radio broadcast called "Mann Ki Baat", he said that Swami Vivekananda's 162nd Jayanti on January 12 would be celebrated in a very special manner.

PM Modi said that on January 11-12, the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue will be conducted at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

"From the ramparts of Red Fort, I appealed to such youth to join politics whose entire family has no political background. To connect one lakh such youth with politics, many special campaigns will be run in the country. The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue is one such initiative," Modi said, PTI cited.

He also praised on the country's youth for their contribution to the country's progress and said that when youth get together to brainstorm on ideas to take the country forward "concrete results" are obtained.

"Youth have a big role to play in making India a developed nation. When youth come together to brainstorm on taking the country forward, we definitely get concrete results. Swami Vivekananda's 162 birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as Youth Day. On January 11-12 at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, a large gathering of young ideas is going to take place and this initiative is called, "Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue," he said, ANI cited.

As per ANI, in his address on the National Cadet Corps Raising Day, the Prime Minister recalled his own "invaluable" experience as a NCC cadet.

"I have been an NCC cadet, so I can say with full confidence that the experience I got from it is invaluable for me. The NCC instils a spirit of discipline, leadership and service in the youth," he said.

"In case of a disaster, flood or any accident, NCC cadets are always present there. In 2024, more than two million youth are part of NCC. Compared to earlier, over 5000 schools and colleges are now part of NCC. And most important, girl cadets in NCC were nearly 25 per cent but now it is around 40," PM Modi said, ANI cited.

During his radio broadcast, Modi also urged listeners to celebrate inspiring stories who made their mark globally, contributed to freedom struggles and preserved "our heritage", PTI reported.

"Share such stories on the NaMo App or MyGov using the hashtag 'Indian Diaspora Stories'," he said.

Modi praised the kindness and energy of India's "Yuva Shakti" in helping senior citizens, citing the example of youth from Lucknow helping the elderly submit digital life certificates, PTI cited.

He also talked about a person from Ahmedabad who is warning and creating awareness among the elderly about cybercrimes, including digital arrests.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)