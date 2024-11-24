Breaking News
Accept people's mandate, says Zeeshan Siddique after loosing fron Bandra East
Message of development endorsed, politics of lies defeated: PM Modi
Police lathi charge outside counting centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan loses Karad (South) seat by 39,355 votes
Ladki Bahin Yojana was the game changer: Ajit Pawar
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > PM Modi to host Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue in Delhi on January 11 12

PM Modi to host Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue in Delhi on January 11-12

Updated on: 24 November,2024 01:34 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

He also praised on the country's youth and said that when youth get together to brainstorm on ideas to take the country forward "concrete results" are obtained

PM Modi to host Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue in Delhi on January 11-12

Representational Image

A "Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue" is scheduled to be held on January 11 - 12 in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday. He claimed the idea was part of an initiative to introduce young people without a political background to politics, PTI reported.


In the 116th episode of his monthly radio broadcast called "Mann Ki Baat", he said that Swami Vivekananda's 162nd Jayanti on January 12 would be celebrated in a very special manner.


PM Modi said that on January 11-12, the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue will be conducted at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.


"From the ramparts of Red Fort, I appealed to such youth to join politics whose entire family has no political background. To connect one lakh such youth with politics, many special campaigns will be run in the country. The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue is one such initiative," Modi said, PTI cited.

He also praised on the country's youth for their contribution to the country's progress and said that when youth get together to brainstorm on ideas to take the country forward "concrete results" are obtained.

"Youth have a big role to play in making India a developed nation. When youth come together to brainstorm on taking the country forward, we definitely get concrete results. Swami Vivekananda's 162 birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as Youth Day. On January 11-12 at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, a large gathering of young ideas is going to take place and this initiative is called, "Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue," he said, ANI cited.

As per ANI, in his address on the National Cadet Corps Raising Day, the Prime Minister recalled his own "invaluable" experience as a NCC cadet.

"I have been an NCC cadet, so I can say with full confidence that the experience I got from it is invaluable for me. The NCC instils a spirit of discipline, leadership and service in the youth," he said.

"In case of a disaster, flood or any accident, NCC cadets are always present there. In 2024, more than two million youth are part of NCC. Compared to earlier, over 5000 schools and colleges are now part of NCC. And most important, girl cadets in NCC were nearly 25 per cent but now it is around 40," PM Modi said, ANI cited.

During his radio broadcast, Modi also urged listeners to celebrate inspiring stories who made their mark globally, contributed to freedom struggles and preserved "our heritage", PTI reported.

"Share such stories on the NaMo App or MyGov using the hashtag 'Indian Diaspora Stories'," he said.

Modi praised the kindness and energy of India's "Yuva Shakti" in helping senior citizens, citing the example of youth from Lucknow helping the elderly submit digital life certificates, PTI cited.

He also talked about a person from Ahmedabad who is warning and creating awareness among the elderly about cybercrimes, including digital arrests.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

PM Modi mann ki baat new delhi india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK