Sudhir Mungantiwar calls Wadettiwar 'outright liar' over Backward class panel row

Vijay Wadettiwar's claims were refuted by Sudhir Mungantiwar, Maharashtra's Minister of Forest and Cultural Affairs over Backward class panel head's exit

Opposition politician Vijay Wadettiwar's claims were refuted by Maharashtra's Minister of Forest and Cultural Affairs, Sudhir Mungantiwar, who called Wadettiwar an "outright liar". Claims that Mungantiwar was the reason behind the resignation of Justice (retired) Anand Nirgude, the chairman of the State Backward Class Commission, were refuted by the minister, stated a report in PTI.

During a casual meeting for reporters from out-of-town covering the legislative sessions, Mungantiwar refuted the claims made by Wadettiwar while addressing journalists at the Suyog mansion. He refuted any accusation that he was trying to influence or offend Nirgude by stating that he had never met him or shared a platform with him, according to the PTI report.

"If Wadettiwar is blaming me for the exit of Nirgude, then he is an outright liar. If such a fake narrative-spreading person is the leader of opposition, then I do not know what to say. Neither have I ever met Nirgude nor shared a stage with him. If I have not met him, how can I even insult him? It is frustrating to find such charges being levelled against me," he added.

Congress leader Wadettiwar had alleged that a BJP minister from Vidarbha had insulted Nirgude, resulting in Nirgude's resignation from the commission's chairmanship. He also claimed that members of the backward class panel were facing threats and coercion to resign.

Wadettiwar said, "A BJP minister from Vidarbha first greeted Nirgude and suggested to him to include a community into the backward class (category). Nirgude expressed his inability to carry out his instructions. The minister used highly insulting and defamatory words against him. Nirgude left the place immediately and submitted his resignation."

In response to the allegations, Mungantiwar refuted any association with Nirgude and expressed frustration at being accused. Meanwhile, Wadettiwar, when asked about the minister's identity, indirectly referenced Mungantiwar without confirming it directly. The issue remains a point of contention between the two leaders during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature in Nagpur.

Meanwhile Mungantiwar on Friday also said that the report on Kharghar heatstroke deaths that happened earlier this year could be tabled during the ongoing session.

