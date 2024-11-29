Response has been sought from dargah committee, ASI and Union ministry

The suit was heard in the court of Civil Judge Manmohan Chandel in Ajmer. Pic/ISTOCK

Listen to this article Suit claims Shiva temple inside Ajmer Dargah x 00:00

Vishnu Gupta, President of the National Hindu Army, who filed a case claiming a Lord Shiva temple within Ajmer’s Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah shrine on Wednesday, said that the court has admitted their case and the next hearing will be on December 20. The suit was heard in the court of Civil Judge Manmohan Chandel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the suit, the court issued notices to three parties in the civil suit—Ajmer Dargah Committee, Ministry of Minority Affairs and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)—seeking their response Advocate Yogesh Siroja told reporters in Ajmer that the suit was heard in the court of Civil Judge Manmohan Chandel. “I am a descendant of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, but I have not been made party to it... We are in touch with our legal team,” he said.

Syed Naseruddin Chishti, Chairman, of All India Sufi Sajjada Nashin Council, criticised the rise in incidents where various groups are staking claim to mosques and dargahs. Muzaffar Bharti, president of the United Muslim Forum Rajasthan (UMFR), contended that the petition was a “sheer violation” of the Places of Worship Act 1991.

‘Ploy to disrupt harmony’

A body representing the 'Khadims' of the Ajmer dargah has condemned a plea in a local court that seeks to declare the shrine of Khawaja Gharib Nawaz as a temple, saying right-wing forces were trying to "isolate" Muslims and "disrupt" communal harmony in the country. Syed Sarwar Chishti, secretary of Anjuman Syed Zadgan, a body representing the Khadims (caretakers) of the Ajmer dargah, said the body should be made a party to the case. He said the dargah comes under the Minority Affairs Minister and ASI has nothing to do with this place. Chishti said the petition was a deliberate attempt to fracture society along communal lines.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever