Tension prevailed in Dakshin Kannada district of Karnataka after stones were allegedly pelted on two places of worship, leading to clashes

The two incidents come against the backdrop of the violence that broke out during a Ganpati idol procession in Mandya district last week. File pic

Tension prevailed in Dakshin Kannada district of Karnataka after stones were allegedly pelted on two places of worship, leading to clashes, news agency PTI reported.

Window panes of the places of worship were shattered in the stone-pelting incidents, the Karnataka Police added.

The incidents took place in Katipalla town on the night of September 15, the police said, adding that the situation came under control and no untoward incident was reported in the area owing to the quick action taken by the authorities. According to the police, some miscreants came on two bikes and sped off after pelting stones on the places of worship. Following the incident, heavy police deployment has been put in place.

Meanwhile, in Buntwal taluka's BC Road town, abutting National Highway 75, tension prevailed on Monday morning after provocative statements were exchanged between two groups on social media platforms.

Following this, the Dakshina Kannada district police said they have beefed up vigils right from Uppinangady on the eastern side of Buntwal and Panemangaluru on the western side.

According to the police, a case has been registered against Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal leaders Sharan Pumpwell and Puneeth Attavar for making provocative statements.

The Rapid Action Force has been deployed in Mangaluru to maintain order following a protest by workers from VHP and Bajrang Dal over a social media post on Monday.

The Mangaluru Police, who have been monitoring the social media platforms, are taking action against those who make provocative statements.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal has issued a warning against making provocative statements.

The above two incidents come against the backdrop of the violence that broke out during a Ganpati idol procession in Mandya district last week.

According to the police, an argument broke out between two groups, when the idol procession by devotees from Badarikoppalu village reached a place of worship and some miscreants hurled stones on it, escalating the situation. Following the clashes between the two groups, a few shops were vandalised and vehicles were set on fire in Karnataka, the police said.

They used mild force to disperse the crowd and manage the situation. Forty-six people were arrested in connection with the violence, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)